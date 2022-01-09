THE OLUBADAN AND THE OTHER IBADAN ‘OBAS’

There is only one crowned and paramount Oba in Ibadan, writes Olawale Oluwade

“The evil that men do lives after them;

The good is oft interred with their bones.”

– William Shakespeare, in Julius Caesar.

In my opinion, so is the good.

Now, that’s a fitting preamble to this intervention. Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi (late) of Oyo State, evidently did some good deeds in the eight years he presided over the affairs of the state, from 2011-2019. However, and in a case of self-inflicted tragedy of epic proportions, he committed a couple of strategic and unpardonable blunders by which his era will forever be defined and tainted.

The chief of these fatal blunders is the Obaship imbroglio he deliberately orchestrated in cahoots with his minions in his government and elements within the Olubadan-in-Council (OIC) intended to whittle and erode the influence, majesty and glory of Ibadan’s supreme monarch, the Olubadan throne.

This he did, out of nothing but sheer hatred and spite for then Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji (late).

Initially, he was rebuffed by the members of the OIC and in unison threatened legal action. But as is normal with human beings, all but one reversed course and supported the emperor Governor in his dastardly shenanigan. That lone man of unblemished honor and integrity is former governor, High Chief Rasheed A. Ladoja.

What I find most stupefying in the entire saga is the case of then Otun Olubadan and by law and custom of the Olubadan selection process established since 1957, High Chief Lekan Balogun, the natural next in line to the exalted throne, for reasons best known to only him, and perhaps, Ajimobi, buckled and supported the process of becoming an “Oba” of a mere fiefdom rather than wait his turn to assume the Olubadan throne.

Let me put this in proper perspective. Oyo State has 33 local governments. Of these, Ibadan, the capital city, has 11 LGAs, and expectedly, these are by far, the political and economic jewels in the state’s glorious crown. Furthermore, Ibadan occupies a pride of place in the hearts of true Yoruba people. Why?

It was the old capital of then western region where the revered Premier, Chief Obafemi Awolowo presided. It equally boasts of many firsts; largest city in Nigeria, by geographical area and third most populous after Lagos and Kano. It is, indeed, the second largest city in Africa next only to Cairo in Egypt. It has the first university in Nigeria, the University of Ibadan (1948), first TV station in Africa, first skyscraper in Africa, etc. The economy of this region rivaled or far exceeded those of Malaysia, Singapore and several others at the time.

In my case, although a proud Egba man by heritage, but born at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, raised and schooled from primary to secondary in the city in my critical formative years and my father’s house (now family house) situate there, I am unapologetically, deeply emotionally involved.

So, here’s my point. The Ajimobi instigated Obaship crisis has since become enmeshed in a convoluted legal and political fireworks. It’s also become protracted and complicated by the demise of the immediate Olubadan, Ajimobi’s main protagonist, who joined his ancestors a few days ago. In essence, there’s a vacant throne to be filled but then, by who? A brief recap of the current situation is important here.

When the trial court in Ibadan ruled in favor of the Olubadan by quashing Ajimobi’s infantile “Obaship” creation, Lekan Balogun and the others, in their respective capacities and official designations as “Obas” appealed to the Appellate court which, based on a technicality of law, reversed the decision of the high court and ordered a retrial. Enter Governor Seyi Makinde in 2019. He initiated a peace deal or out of court settlement. After this was completed and “Settlement Terms” reached by all parties, “Oba” Lekan Balogun and his co-Obas rejected same and instead instituted a fresh trial at the high court. This is the prevailing status quo.

Consequently, with the Olubadan stool now vacant, is “Oba” Lekan Balogun, still the natural, legal and seamless, successor to this? Put this way, the man who’s claiming succession rights to the vacant throne is also an “Oba”. So, “can a “Oba” become an Oba?” Let me rephrase that; “Can a “Oba” wearing a crown vie to be crowned another “Oba”, with another crown?” (Watch Chief Lekan Balogun here in his own words https://youtu.be/KAj9k861M6Q)

Yoruba elders say; “A o ri iru eyi ri, afi ng deru ba oloro ni.” That is, “Oh, we’ve not seen this before, is a statement made to scare those involved.” I think in this case, there’s actually no exaggeration. Why? Can anyone in any jurisdiction, within or outside Yoruba land, kindly state for the records and posterity, where a crowned Oba is aspiring to be crowned Oba of another vacant royal stool?

Now, this piece isn’t written so any could learn really. Powerful men (including women and those aspiring to be like them) are usually prone to the destructive forces inherent within the human psyche or particular destiny; Pride. Anger. Hatred. Jealousy. Envy. Covetousness. Ambition. Lust. Gluttony. Revelry. And so on…

Thus, it appears the same forces that propel men to power and wealth, eventually, and especially, when not effectively mastered, transmute to be their Achilles heel. Therefore, it is often common to see a man who was humble before getting power who is now as proud as a peacock in mating season. Likewise, the one who could fast for months on end before being elevated, now can’t endure hunger.

Abiola Ajimobi was a classic tragic hero. He sought power repeatedly and eventually, the gods favored him. Yet, he became intoxicated and inebriated with it. The megalomaniac who was the undisputed “constituted authority.” The emperor who in a fit of uncontrolled rage, ordered the demolition of the house and business premises of a physically challenged “political enemy” regardless of judicial injunction to the contrary! (His second diabolical error in my view!)

He goaded the gods and powers that be. He tempted fate. He dared the spirits of Ibadan ancestors. And he paid dearly for his folly! In his mind and that of his orchestra of sycophants, he’s got it all covered! After all, he was a sitting governor and he would install his successor as governor who would ensure his perfidious will was preserved. Then, he would proceed to the NASS as Senator and wield more power and influence from Abuja. On and on the permutations went in their warped but puny minds.

But alas, men still haven’t realized or failed to accept that; “there is a God Who rules in the affairs of men…” in this, Mama Peace, Dame Patience Jonathan, was spot on; “There is God oooo”, she cried! If only men truly understand how eternally profound this statement is.

Now, the task before Governor Seyi Makinde is quite straightforward. He needs to demand from the rebel “Obas” dubiously parading themselves as OIC, the following non-negotiable conditions;

One, withdraw the ongoing court case and accept the terms of the out of court settlement without further delay.

Two, write a letter of apology to the Olubadan and entire Ibadan people published in at least five national newspapers, including; ‘The Tribune’ and ‘Punch’, renouncing their current “Obaships” and importantly; state in unequivocal terms their total fealty, subordination and loyalty to the Olubadan throne as paramount and sole Monarch in Ibadan land.

If they do these, the Governor may consider Chief Lekan Balogun as next Olubadan, and this will be purely a magnanimous, albeit, undeserved gesture. If they persist, however, in their folly, GSM is advised to do the needful and appoint the honorable and decent High Chief Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja as next Olubadan. It will be the most fitting and appropriate course of action in every ramification.

Over to you GSM, clean up this mess by heaven’s sake! Let it be known far and beyond; in Ibadan land, there’re many Chiefs and ‘Baales’ but only one crowned and paramount Oba, and he is the Olubadan.

• Olawale, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja

