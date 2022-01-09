HIGHLIFE

Senator Iyiola Omisore has a far-reaching reputation. Political analysts and sentiment critics have called Omisore the Nigerian equivalent of Arnold Schwarzenegger (also known as Commando), as well as the male adaptation of Mother Teresa. For Omisore who is an all-out businessman and politician, these titles are flattering, to say the least. Nevertheless, flattery is effective when there is an element of truth, and this is the case for the former senator of Osun East.

2022 has begun as a year of hope and confident expectation for more than 100 patients who have been stranded at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals (OAUTHC), Ile Ife. Like an angel breezing past, Senator Omisore visited this lot a few days ago and decided to reveal the side of him that earned him the male-Mother-Teresa title.

From what was gathered, Omisore intended to visit the hospital, since it is located in his hometown, to see what’s going on. Upon getting there, he decided to help the patients. This he did by offsetting the bills of over 100 patients and giving gift packs to others who were a little over 400. Omisore informed these patients that these presents were his New Year’s gift to them.

The patients in question, as well as their families, were full of praise and gratitude at Omisore’s grand gesture. And as the former Osun State Deputy Governor toured the OAUTHC facility alongside high-ranking administrative staff, these fortunate patients did not hold back on expressing their appreciation with rounds of applause.

Omisore’s act of goodwill has repositioned him in the hearts of the Osun people. Whether or not he has any ambition to serve them as governor in the future is not the point.

In the here and now, the senator has shown once again that he has a very human side, that he understands the plight of the masses, and will take time out of his busy schedule to dole out gifts. More than that, Omisore’s timing is impeccable, and the beneficiaries this time are very likely to remain anticipative throughout 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

