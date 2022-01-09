RUSSIA: TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT

Vladimir Putin was a KGB officer when the Berlin Wall fell and his greatest wish was to couple back the Soviet Union. Little wonder he strategically positioned himself in politics and he was noted for his loyalty when he served in Saint Petersburg. Now Putin is doing everything possible to gain the world, to be a world power. For Putin, it’s no longer about Ukraine, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

It is also about a free reign in Africa. His exploitation started in Central African Republic and now he is making incursions into Mali. It has to be noted, Russia doesn’t have a time frame. Once they get it, they are in. I am irritated at his involvement in Mali because Mali is close to Nigeria. I hope we don’t start employing Russia mercenaries to fight banditry, I hope that will not rupture the spleen of Nigeria.

Why I am unsettled about Russia, despite the talks about fighting terrorism? Let’s not forget the Cold War never ended and Africa might just be a brewing ground. Hopefully, we pray Africa continues to brew coffee and not dry Siberian vodka.

The emergence of the Wagner group, which is making incursions into Africa and which Putin has used as party planners for his friends is shocking. We all saw the terrible role they played in CAR and is believed to be owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I have always predicted that new wars fought will be through proxies, and those proxies will be military contractors and now it is happening on African soil.

In times like this, Africa must solve its own problems; we cannot forget the days of ECOMOG in a hurry, but now we look so weak to set up a force to solve our problems. Why can’t we find a force like ECOMOG?

We need to think deeply about the geopolitical implications of Russia on African soil and are we truly ready to face long term consequences? Above all, Africa must unite, as we start the Nations Cup. Africa is divided with Morocco fighting Algeria and Cameroon dealing with separatist challenges.

Let unity be our watch world, Africa must Unite.

– Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

