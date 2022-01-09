Pillars of High Society Celebrate Akogun Alapini at 70

HighLife

Time transcends all things. That’s what the old philosophers of Greece believed. Considering how time puts the life and accomplishments of individuals into perspective, we can give these philosophers their much-deserved kudos. In the meantime, spectacularly impressive persons—like Aare Akogun Tunji Alapini—who have managed to reach the age of 70 should also be celebrated.

A few days ago, January 2, to be precise, the pillars of Nigeria’s high society made a point to celebrate Aare Alapini, cheering him on as he clocked 70. Not holding even a bit back, these prestigious personalities praised Alapini for his many contributions to the Nigerian society, especially with regards to law enforcement and the adjustment of the perspective that had hitherto been thrust on the Nigerian Police.

The event organised to honour the former Assistant Inspector General of Police was held at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. With the wife of the celebrant, Ibipo having decorated the event centre, the dignitaries — including the former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Bayo Ojo — that were on ground felt completely at ease. Thus, the celebrations were true in their entirety, with the family members and friends of Aare Alapini swinging from one end of the dance floor to another in jollity.

Aare Alapini is one of the handful of dedicated individuals who have helped to redefine the blasé picture that many Nigerians have of police officers. During his time as the AIG, Alapini made sure to raise the bar on police-to-civilian interactions, the resolution of disputes, neatness, and stateliness among officers, and several other aspects of the occupation that render civil service as a noble calling.

Thus, at 70, the pillars of high society took their hats off to Aare Alapini for his disciplinarian ways, uncompromising temperament, visionary momentum, and breadth of experience.

