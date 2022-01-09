One Year After, Adebutu Remembers Late Wife

Society Watch

Exactly a year ago today, Chief Kessington Adebutu, famously called Baba Ijebu, lost one of his wives, Rosemary Adebutu. The Edo State-born socialite had developed a severe cold and malaria symptom and was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, where she was brought into the highbrow facility dead before any help could reach her.

Days before she breathed her last, she had been livelier and very upbeat until she fell ill and died Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Today, the mother of one would be remembered as her only child, Magistrate Temitope Adebutu, and the entire Adebutu Dynasty will hold a memorial celebration in her honour. It was gathered that the first year memorial thanksgiving will be held at The Church of the Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi, and will be followed by a reception at Habour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event is expected to be attended by top personalities from all walks of life.

As a mark of respect for the memory of her late mother, Temitope showcased her poetic side, as she penned some powerful and emotional words, saying, “Dearest Mummy, if anyone ever told me that I could survive the whole of 365 days without the beauty of your eyes, the sound of your voice, vivaciousness of your personality and warmth of your love, I would have held such a person in contempt of court!“But we serve an unquestionable God, who does as He pleases because He is an Omniscient, Omnipresent, Omnipotent being and the Ruler of the Universe and to Him belong all Power and Glory and Adoration forevermore.

“To say I miss you dearly is stating the obvious, especially our banters, usually followed by gregarious laughter, as though we were sisters but with your ability to always strike a balance and remind me that you bore me from your loins. Guess what? Your beneficiaries at the markets miss you, ever speaking of your generosity. So also, the guards at the banks, at the church, whom you more often than not always showed kindness to, no matter how small.

“I find consolation however in Christ and His word in Romans 14: 7-9. For none of us liveth to himself, and no man dieth to himself. For whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord: whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord’s. For to this end, Christ both died, and rose, and revived, that he might be Lord both of the dead and living. Continue to rest in the Bosom of the Lord, My Dearest Rosy Baby, Aka Mummy, Sister, Lover, Friend.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

