Olubadan: All Eyes on Makinde

Kemi Olaitan writes on controversy over the selection of High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland

With the demise of Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, last Sunday at the age of 93 years, the natural successor and next-in-line to the throne based on Ibadan tradition, is the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Mashood Lekan Balogun.

The Olubadan (meaning Lord of Ibadan) is the royal title of the Oba of Ibadanland, a largely symbolic role. It was founded in the 16th century, but the present Yoruba people only took control around 1820 and by 1850, they had established their unusual succession principle.

However, the succession principle is quite different compared with other traditional Yoruba rulers in that it alternates between two lines of Otun (Chiefs) and Balogun (warriors). It usually takes decades to groom an Olubadan for the stool through stages of chieftaincy promotion.

The implication is that just about any male born title-holder of the metropolitan centre is a potential king.Therefore, Olubadans are appointed on rotational basis to occupy the stool on the death of a monarch while the next to Olubadan and most senior on both lines are the Otun Olubadan and Balogun.

However, a strange succession crisis has hit the ancient city, following the passage of Oba Adetunji, no thanks to the crisis over the elevation of Ibadan High Chiefs to crown-wearing Obas by the administration of the former governor of the state, the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi in 2017. A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Mr. Michael Lana, in a letter dated January 3, urged Governor Seyi Makinde, not approve the appointment of High Chief Balogun as the next Olubadan if selected by the Olubadan-In-Council.

Lana, who is counsel to Osi-Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of the state, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, in the suit against the elevation of the High Chiefs, said since Balogun had been elevated to an Oba and received a crown, he should not be installed as Olubadan.

He warned Makinde against what he described as the ‘dangers’ of approving Balogun as the next Olubadan.

Ladoja, who ranks next to Balogun on the Olubadan line to the throne, was the only High Chief who did not receive a beaded crown as Oba and had challenged the elevation in court and won.

But Balogun, along with other elevated High Chiefs challenged the judgment in a pending suit.

The former Attorney General in the letter, reminded the governor that except Balogun withdraws his suit challenging the nullification of their elevation, he is not entitled to the throne of Olubadan.

He argued that nowhere in the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration was it stated that an already beaded crown-wearing Oba can be enthroned for the second time as the Olubadan.

He stressed further that approving Balogun while still holding on to the title of an Oba, may create the ground for legal battles, which are alien to the Olubadan throne. Many thus believe that should Balogun be disqualified, Ladoja may be the next Olubadan as he is next-in-line on the Olubadan line.

However, the members of the Olubadan-in-Council led by Balogun with the exception of Ladoja, had declared at a meeting that they would follow the tradition in naming the next Olubadan, regardless of their elevation to Obas.

These kingmakers subsequently announced their endorsement of Balogun as the next Olubadan.

The High Chiefs in a letter through their solicitors, K Eleja (SAN), Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN) and Adekunle Sobaloju, faulted the letter by Lana, stating that it was not a true representation of the law and facts.

According to the senior lawyers, Lana goofed by saying that the governor should not be in a haste to appoint Balogun as the next Olubadan.

They argued that the law as regards ascension to the Olubadan stool is the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and the subsequent decisions of the government, noting that the rights of the High Chiefs in line to the ascension to the vacant stool of the Olubadan of Ibadan is guaranteed and cannot be eroded by a conferment of rights to wear beaded crown as High Chiefs of Ibadanland.

They maintained that it is on record that none of the High Chiefs was at any point in time appointed or installed as Olubadan of Ibadanland or vested with the rights to wear beaded crown as Olubadan of Ibadanland. The High Chiefs in the letter dated January 4 and copied the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, described Lana’s conclusion as self-serving, unfounded and a gross misconception of the purport of the restructuring of the Ibadan chieftaincy order by Ajimobi’s administration.

But the members of the Olubadan-in-Council had at a press conference on last Wednesday declared their endorsement and approval of the nomination of High Chief Balogun, as the new Olubadan. The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, while speaking on behalf of the council, denied insinuations of legal tussle on the succession to the Olubadan throne, urging people to desist from carrying rumor which can truncate peaceful co-existence in Ibadanland.

He also cautioned those politicising the crowning of Balogun, as the next Olubadan to desist from the act, warning that such antics would not take them anywhere.

According to him, the members of the council, who are the Kingmakers had met and resolved that Balogun is next in line and would ascend the throne of Olubadan.

He also debunked insinuations relating to the health of the Olubadan-elect, describing all the negative media reports as nothing to worry about.

“Either we have been crowned before or not, that is irrelevant; they should not bring politics into the tradition of Ibadan. Twelve Chiefs constitute the Olubadan in council, including the Iyalode of Ibadanland, 10 of us have endorsed Lekan Balogun; there is no judgment stopping him from becoming the next Olubadan of Ibadanland,” he explained.

Out of the 11 members of the Olubadan-in-Council that met and endorsed the nomination of Balogun as the successor to the Olubadan throne, only Ladoja was absent. Many believe that his absence suggested a crack in the council.

But not long after, news broke that the former governor had also endorsed the selection of Balogun. Many were relieved by the development within and outside Ibadanland.

But that respite would not last long as Ladoja emerged on Friday to deny making any statement to the effect that he’s in support of Balogun’s selection.

He said: “In my comment, I did not say High Chief Lekan Balogun will be the next Olubadan or not. I said and quote me, ‘Otun Olubadan, traditionally is the next heir to the throne of Olubadan, but in this regard I’m not talking about the nomination of Lekan Balogun. There was no time, I said I backed his nomination or not. Please, only report what I said and don’t quote me out of context.

“My explanation should not be misconstrued to mean I’m in support of his nomination as the next Olubadan or not.”

The former governor’s latest stance has further compounded the confusion rocking the selection process of the next Olubadan.

It was gathered that the unfolding drama is actually meant for the eyes and ears of Governor Seyi Makinde whose consent or dissent will determine the fate of Balogun in the coming days.

Will Makinde promptly assent to Balogun’s selection and end all arguments? Or will he delay assent and allow the uncertainty and speculations to linger?

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

