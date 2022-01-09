N1bn Solar Streetlights Contracts Fully Executed in Adamawa, Presidency Clarifies

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has refuted claims that the N1 billion contracts for the installation of solar streetlights in Adamawa State were not executed.

OSSAP-SDGs Head, Communications Unit, Rotimi Ajayi, in a statement at the weekend denied insinuations that the contracts were not carried out as stated in the contract terms.

He stated that contrary to the fake news by the publication, the contract was fully and duly executed with strict adherence to due process and for the benefit of the good people of Adamawa.

The statement reads, “the attention of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs has been drawn to a story published by an online platform and regurgitated word for word without independent verification of the facts contain therein by some other online publications on alleged award of N1billion contracts for the installation of solar streetlights in Adamawa State.

Indeed, when the reporter contacted the Office, the project and media officers volunteered to take him on a physical inspection of the projects and their locations. But he claimed that he was busy and will not be able to go on the inspection, perhaps because he had already made up his mind on carrying out a hatchet job.

“On his request, the Office forwarded about 150 pictures of the completely installed streetlights and their locations to him. But the publication would rather choose to attribute the streetlights to a certain serving Senator without necessary verifications. The Office therefore regards the report as a hatchet job and a very malicious attempt to rubbish the good image of the Office. The publication and its reporter obviously set out for mischief and blackmail against the noble tenets of journalism in the way they have handled this report.

