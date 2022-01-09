Mike Adenuga: The Guru with a Heart of Gold

HighLife

The number of philanthropists in Nigeria is in the thousands. Because the Nigerian society is tightly held together by familial ties, tribal relations, or something just as important, individuals great and small are always willing to share their possessions. However, some of these individuals, like Dr Mike Adenuga, have made a habit of this practice.

For Adenuga, charity is second nature. This has been evidenced time and again with the billionaire’s unyielding endeavour to see people around him and far away live a good, wholesome, and joyful life. In many ways, the guru has managed to accomplish this, impaling the accompanying conditions of penury on the spears of his benevolence.

When people talk about Adenuga, the conversations often centre around his extensive network of thriving businesses. This is understandable. Adenuga stands at the peak of his trade; for some a model of watertight resolve and strength of mind. However, the philanthropy of Adenuga is something that is often set aside until the discussion has reached its logical end.

In truth, Adenuga is acknowledged by many to be a leading humanitarian, benefactor of the underprivileged and champion of people whose voices have been hushed due to the circumstances of convoluted life.

But Adenuga, humble to a fault as he is, keeps his intentions to make the world a happier, more level-pegging place under wraps. This is why conversations about him often centre around his businesses, particularly his telecom company Globacom. Even so, the investment genius has a heart of gold, one that beats for those downtrodden, downcast, or down on their luck.

Having recorded a series of remarkable firsts in the highly competitive world of local and international commerce, there are no more worlds for Adenuga to conquer. He depicts the image of a modern General of Commerce.

Adenuga covets no vanities thus unlike many other multi-billionaires, he demands no free verses, heroic couplets or ornamental rhymes to glorify his personage as a man.

Adenuga is hardly given to such infectious vanities. He simply wears his entrepreneurial strength and savvy like a badge of honour on his chest; burnishing it with sweat, as true virtuous men do. He stands tall, wading through odds with the courage of a knight and the confidence of a champion.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

