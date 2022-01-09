Covid Infection Gave Djokovic Exemption, Says Lawyers

Tennis star Novak Djokovic had a vaccine exemption to enter Australia after a Covid infection on 16 December, his lawyers said in court documents yesterday.

Djokovic was denied entry to Australia after landing in Melbourne this week to play in the Australian Open.

The world’s top ranked tennis player is currently in an immigration detention centre ahead of a court case on Monday.

His case has caused a huge outcry in Australia and made headlines around the world.

A second Australian Open hopeful, Renata Voracova from the Czech Republic, has now left the country after having her visa cancelled.

The Czech government had argued the 38-year-old, ranked 81 in the world, had entered Australia on a valid exemption, because she too had had Covid recently.

