CAF, LOC Officially Welcome Super Eagles to Cameroon

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) yesterday morning formally received three-time champions Nigeria to the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

A formality, but nonetheless important part of a team’s programme on arrival at a major football championship, the Team Arrival Meeting covers several areas of a team’s preparedness and opens a window on what is expected of any delegation while still at the competition.

On Saturday, CAF’s General Coordinator for the Garoua Centre, Titus Kunamuene led the meeting which covered media, medical, marketing, integrity, team kits and matchday operations.

Nigeria’s Leader of Delegation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau expressed the contingent’s satisfaction with the reception accorded it at the airport on arrival Wednesday night, while commending the Confederation of African Football for the hospitality so far. He assured that the Nigeria team will display high level of discipline during the championship. Kunamuene expressed delight that the Super Eagles are happy with their accommodation and other logistics provided.

Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor then presented relevant documents of players and officials for scrutiny by the CAF team.

In a training game on Friday, Skipper Ahmed Musa and winger Samuel Chukwueze were on target as the Super Eagles rolled past Cotonsport Garoua FC of Cameroon 2-0.

On Saturday, Italy-based defender Tyrone Ebuehi joned up with the squad in Garoua, meaning only left back Jamilu Collins is still expected at the team’s Hotel Ribadou de Garoua.

