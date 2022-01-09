Businessman Ifeanyi Ubah Remains Undeterred

Society Watch

No doubt, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman, Capital Oil, is generous to a fault. This top player in the nation’s oil and gas sector and politician also has a large heart. Besides, he is unapologetically committed to the uplift of his community, while also helping the course of humanity.

A politician, Ubah suffered a defeat during the November 2021 Anambra State governorship election, as he lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Soludo.

Despite this distasteful experience at the polls, Ubah has shown that the milk of kindness still runs in his veins.

Society Watch recently gathered that the billionaire businessman, rather than being deterred, has shown an uncommon spirit of sportsmanship by not turning his back against his people. Many who know him say he eschews politics with bitterness.

Interestingly, unlike many others, the well-loved businessman is back doing what he knows how to do best: service to humanity.

Proof of his generosity was glimpsed during the festive season when he donated food items as well as money worth several million to the people of his constituency and beyond.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

