Buhari Visits Ogun January 13

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Baring any issue, President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to visit Ogun State on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

During the visit, the president will inaugurate some infrastructural projects executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The president’s visit was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State governor, Mr Kunle Somorin.

According to Somorin, President Buhari will be received at the Gateway City Gate Monument Park, Sagamu Interchange at 10 am, where the first project will be inaugurated by him.

The statement added that apart from the Gateway City Gate, other projects expected to be inaugurated included Ijebu-Ode Mojoda-Epe Expressway and two housing estates.

The estates are the 527-unit low & medium Kobape Housing Scheme and the highbrow 83 duplexes at Kings Court Estate, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The statement urged the invited guests to be seated by 9.30 am at the City Gate by the Sagamu Interchange and Abeokuta expressway, while observing all COVID-19 safety protocols strictly.

