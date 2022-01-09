Anyim Charges Super Eagles to Win Fourth AFCON Title for Nigeria

Chuks Okochain Abuja

Ahead of today’s kick off of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has sent a goodwill message to the Super Eagles.

In a signed statement last night, Anyim urged the Super Eagles to be worthy ambassadors of the country at the tournament.

“I therefore urge you all, our national soccer pride and worthy Ambassadors, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, to go out there with courage and confidence in Garoua, Cameroon and make us proud again as you file out to engage the Pharaohs of Egypt in the Group D opening game on Tuesday.”

Anyim further urged Eagles to show the stuff they are made of in the other group games and go all the way to the final to lift the trophy and bring it home.

“As you join the other teams from the rest of Africa to compete for the trophy, I want you to be rest assured that 200million Nigerians are praying for your success.”

Anyim expressed his happiness that the tournament was going to kick off despite postponement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am glad that after some hiccups and postponements due to a number of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the bi-annual scoccer fiesta is finally here again.”

The former Senate President while further praising the team for qualifying for this tournament as well as the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, urged Eagles to win this tournament as fourth time for Nigeria.

“ This task of winning this AFCON as fourth for Nigeria rests on your able shoulders. I have no doubts whatsoever that you are equal to the task,” stressed Anyim.

“As you know, Nigerians love soccer and will be glued to their television sets watching and cheering you all the way to the finals by the grace of God. I wish you a crisis and injury-free tournament as we look forward to receiving you home with pride on your return with the trophy,” Anyim charged the senior national team.

FIXTURES

(SUN Jan. 9)

Cameroon v Burkina Faso (5pm)

Ethiopia v Cape Verde (8pm)

(MON Jan. 10)

Senegal v Zimbabwe (2pm)

Morocco v Ghana (5pm)

Guinea v Malawi (5pm)

(TUES Jan 11)

Algeria v Sierra Leone (2pm)

Nigeria v Egypt (5pm)

Sudan v G’Bissau (8pm)

ALL THE GROUPS

GROUP A

Team. P. W D L GF GA GD PTS

B’Faso 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Cape Verde 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Cameroon 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Ethiopia 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

GROUP B

Team. P. W D L GF GA GD PTS

Guinea 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Malawi 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Senegal 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Zimbabwe 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

GROUP C

Team. P. W D L GF GA GD PTS

Comoros 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Gabon 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Ghana 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Morocco 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

GROUP D

Team. P. W D L GF GA GD PTS

Egypt 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

G’Bissau 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Nigeria 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Sudan 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

GROUP E

Team. P. W D L GF GA GD PTS

Algeria 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Ivory Coast 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

E’Guinea 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

S’Leone 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

GROUP F

Team. P. W D L GF GA GD PTS

Gambia 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Mali 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Mauritania 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

Tunisia 0. 0. 0 0. 0 0. 0. 0

