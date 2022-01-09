After Six Months in Captivity, 30 Kebbi FGC Students, Teacher Regain Freedom

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Thirty students and a teacher of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State kidnapped by the bandits have regained their freedom.

The students had been in captivity since June last year after their school was attacked by the bandits.

They arrived Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital yesterday after they were released by their abductors.

A statement by the media aide to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Malam Yahaya Sarki said they would undergo medical screening and other supports before they would be re-united with their families.

It would be recalled that 30 of the students were released in October, last year and brought to Birnin Kebbi to be reunited with their families .This is in addition to some them that were earlier released to their parents having escaped from the bandits hideouts.

The state government in the statement commended security agencies in the state and those who had helped in securing their release.

It also congratulated and applauded the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of the FGC students.

