AFCON TITBIT… AFCON TITBIT…AFCON TITBIT…

FORMAT

For the second successive tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations will have 24 participants.

That means six groups of four, with the top two qualifying for the last 16 alongside the four best-ranked third-placed sides.

*TIME

Games will be held at 13:00, 16:00 and 19:00 (all times GMT) during the group stages, with the two latter kick-off times being used in the knockout stages from Sunday, 23 January.

*CONTENDERS

-Cup Holders Algeria

It is hard to look past holders Algeria, who are on a 34-match unbeaten run and led by Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

-Sadio Mane and Senegal

Sadio Mane’s Senegal, Africa’s top-ranked side for the past three years, were runners-up in 2019 and among the main challengers.

-Mo Salah and Egypt

Record seven-time champions Egypt boast arguably the best player in the world right now in Mohamed Salah, who has shone for Liverpool this season.

-Ghana and Nigeria

Ghana and Nigeria are among the continent’s most successful countries but had unconvincing 2022 World Cup qualification campaigns, while Cameroon – chasing their sixth Nations Cup title – will fancy their chances on home soil.

-Mali

Mali could be a surprise package after reaching the World Cup play-offs by going unbeaten despite being stripped of home advantage.

-CIV, Morocco and Tunisia

Ivory Coast, Morocco and Tunisia are among the other former champions present and, at the other end of the spectrum, Comoros and The Gambia are first-time qualifiers.

-Super Eagles

Nigeria’s harvest of 15 podium appearances in 18 participations in the Africa Cup of Nations is the highest tally in Africa’s flagship football championship. The only times they ended without any form of medal were in their debut in 1963, in Libya 40 years ago and in Ghana 14 years ago. They have won the trophy three times (1980, 1994 and 2013), finished as runners-up four times (1984, 1988, 1990 and 2000) and picked up the bronze medals eight times (1976, 1978, 1992, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2019).

*COVID

-If the result of the Covid-19 PCR test of any player is positive, such player will not be authorized to go to the stadium or participate in the applicable match.

-A team that does not have a minimum of eleven (11) players available will be considered to have lost the match 0-2.

