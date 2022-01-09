A Myriad of Troubles for Ooni’s Wife, Queen Silekunola Naomi

Society Watch

In October 2018, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, had shut up naysayers, who had made him a butt of criticisms over his seemingly prolonged single status, following the breakup of his marriage to Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, otherwise known as Olori Wuraola.

Though the first-class monarch had been romantically linked with many ladies following his crashed marriage to Olori Wuraola, none of them was reportedly good enough for him.

At the time, many had also thought that the handsome monarch had probably shut his heart against love. But he would later prove that he understood the import of the Yoruba saying that “there is no respect for a king without a queen in the palace.”And before the eyes of his critics, news broke that he was marrying another beauty in the person of Silekunola Moronke Naomi Oluwaseyi.

To further give vent to his joy, the revered monarch proudly announced the good news via his Instagram page about 24 hours after he celebrated his 44th birthday, with copious pictures of the 25-year-old beauty who had captured his heart, amidst cheers.

“I waited patiently upon the Almighty, the King of kings; He eventually did it in the midst of many trials. Silekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear of God in You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen,” he had written.

When the Akure-based prophetess came into the picture, many had wondered how a professed prophetess would cope with the tradition and cultural proceedings required of her in the House of Oduduwa. But almost immediately, she blended well, as she was loved by all and sundry within the palace because of her meek and respectful nature.

Ooni’s joy knew no bounds when she gave the Ooni of Ife a crown prince, his first son named Tadenikawo. This, quite expectedly, further cemented their relationship, and the Ooni ensured that she never lacked anything.

The King reportedly empowered her family financially and got them a beautiful apartment in Akure, Ondo State.

It was also gathered that while Olori Silekunola was away for her evangelical work, everything was taken care of.

However, it was disquieting weeks back when she released an epistle on her verified Instagram account, disclosing that she had relinquished her role as an Olori to the youthful Ife monarch. The lengthy message came as a shock to many. But it didn’t come as a shock to some, most especially after her conspicuous absence from the palace on her hubby’s sixth coronation anniversary last December.

Many days after taking a voluntary exit from the palace, a reliable palace source revealed that “she regrets posting the messages on the social media, calling off her union to the king rather than addressing the issues personally with the king.

“After the incident, she was heavily reprimanded by her mother, whom many thought orchestrated her exit from the palace. She is looking for a way to manage the crisis. Those who used to flock around her have deserted her, as she is now facing reality.

“She, in the company of her family members, had made attempts to visit the king, who was in Lagos for the three-day music concert held at Muson Centre. She has placed several calls to people to help her beg her former husband, but those she called didn’t respond well. “Many who should have come to her aid are staying away from the issue, as they find it demeaning for an Olori to bridge protocols and throw the house in a bad light. Everybody we called to help plead on her behalf refused vehemently, including palace chiefs. Those close to the king are distancing themselves from that reconciliation move.”

According to the Ile-Ife tradition, the Olori is not only married to the king, but she is also married and accountable to the people of Ife.

“The reason she is still being allowed to hover around is because of Prince,” the source added.

It was also gathered that all the aides and security details attached to her have been withdrawn and she is running from pillar to post to make sure she regains her home.

Although the king is still keeping mum over the issue, the reconciliation meeting is still ongoing.

