33rd AFCON: Hosts Cameroon Target Good Start against B’Faso

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Cameroon and Burkina Faso will kick-off the 33rd edition of Africa’s flagship competition, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) today when the Indomitable Lions lock horns with the Stallions at the totally new Olembe Stadium in capital Yaoundé.

Five-time African champions Cameroon are at home, and will be looking forward to a good start in front of their faithful supporters.

The Indomitable Lions, who have been preparing since the end of December, will start this competition with the desire to win their sixth AFCON title at home.

Fifty years since hosting the continental showpiece in 1972, Cameroon are hoping for the ultimate this time round.

Speaking ahead of the clash this afternoon, Head Coach of the Lions, Antonio Conceiçao, describes the opener as a challenge which his wards would do everything to begin well

“It is a new challenge for the Indomitable Lions. We will try to achieve our ambitions. We prepared well and now we are ready for the competition. Our opponents are not easy team. But we have the strength and determination to make a good start,” enthused the 60-year-old Portuguese gaffer.

Similarly, Indomitable Lions forward, Vincent Aboubacar similarly enthused the optimism of his coach.

“We will play hard to achieve a good competition. We are focused on our goal and prepared well for this competition,” he admitted.

On the Burkinabe side, the ambitions look high. The Stallions traveled to Cameroon with the firm intention of doing better than their best outing in 2013, when they narrowly lost the final to Nigeria in South Africa.

Facing the hosts in the opening might be a tough start, but the Burkinabe look like a team with a mission that they will do everything to perform.

Their top marksman, Bertrand Traoré, pledged to make this edition a memorable one for his folks back home.

“We have a good team. For me, it is a pleasure to be here and I have the intention of playing at my best level and bringing what’s most expected of me.”

