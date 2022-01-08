Yuletide: Chinese Community Supports Low income earners, Orphanages

By Omolabake Fasogbon

In the spirit of the season, the Chinese community in Nigeria has reached out to low income earners as well as orphanage homes in Lagos communities.

This gesture was in continuation of the community’s family support programme, “Sharing love without borders,” an initiative meant to put smiles on faces of average Nigerians.

Beneficiaries of the gesture in Ajegunle and Oworosoki parts of Lagos were presented cash and household items ranging from rice, groundnut oil and facemask, amongst others

The community also visited Bethesda Home for the Blind in Surulere, Lagos where it donated a cheque of N500,000, staples and other household hold items.

Speaking on the gesture, Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni stated that the gesture was in fulfillment of the association’s corporate social responsibility commitment.

He said, “We are committed to the society we operate, hence this gesture which has been a continuous thing ever since. We live and conduct our businesses here in Nigeria, and we see this as a way of showing love to the communities that host us.”

A member of Chinese community, Loi Eng Koon said, “ The Chinese community in Nigeria wishes to express our love to every Nigerian, whether you are black or white, muslim or a christian, we wish you all a prosperous new year”.

Responding, Director of Bethesda Home for the Blind, Chioma Ohakwe thanked the donor, adding that the school has been able to start the year on a good note as a result of the gesture.

She explained further that the group has been a consistent donor to the school and urged well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the act.

