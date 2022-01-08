Ugwuanyi Convenes Emergency Security Meeting over Killings in Isi-Uzo

Enugu State Governor, Hon. ifeanyi ugwuanyi, has called an emergency security meeting for today, following the mindless killing of scores of traders on Thursday this week at Orie Ogbete Mgbuji Market in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area by suspected herdsmen in military and police uniforms.

The notice of the emergency security meeting is contained in a public service announcement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo.

Oruruo said the meeting with Governor Ugwuanyi would hold at the Government House, Enugu, and would be attended by “heads of security agencies in Isi-Uzo Local Government, traditional rulers from Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Chairman, youth leaders, all President Generals, all clergy from Eha-Amufu and all heads of Forest Guards and Neighbourhood Watch groups.

All invitees to this meeting are expected to be seated by 9:30a.m. on Saturday, 8th January 2022 at Government House, Enugu.”

The suspected herdsmen reportedly invaded five herdsmen village farm settlements in Mgbuji Eha-Amufu autonomous community on Tuesday and had since remained in those settlements destroying properties and burning houses, and that the fleeing residents were yet to get any form of assistance from the police.

They have also been unable to enter the farm settlements to retrieve the bodies of the slain for burial, adding that large hectares of farmland had been destroyed by the herdsmen.

