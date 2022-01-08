Super Eagles Warn Rivals with Routine Win in Warm-up Match

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have sent out a warning to the rest of their rivals at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after they beat Cameroon side Coton Spot 2-0 in their pre-tournament warm-up match yesterday.

The Super Eagles start their quest for a fourth AFCON title with a clash against Egypt on Tuesday, and they prepared for the encounter with a friendly match against Cameroon’s 15-time champions.

Interim boss Austin Eguaoven played two different teams in each half, with Maduka Okoye staying in goal in the first half.

Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi were the fullbacks, while William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo partnered with each other in the heart of the defence.

Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho played in a three-man midfield, with Chidera Ejuke and Ahmed Musa operating on the flanks.

Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi led the line as a goal from Musa gave the Super Eagles a half-time lead.

The second half resumed with almost an entirely different team, with only Sanusi keeping his place. Alex Iwobi also kept his place, but he only came on midway through the first half for Musa.

Francis Uzoho was in goal after the break while Olisa Ndah and Semi Ajayi were the centre backs alongside Chidozie Awaziem.

Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Nwakali and Alex Iwobi played from the middle of the park while Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze flanked Sadiq Umar up front.

The second half also produced one goal for the Super Eagles, which came via the boots of Chukwueze.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

