Regular Golf’ll Increase Life Expectancy, Says Dolphins Lady Captain

Lady Captain of Dolphin Golf Club Lagos, Mrs. Onwuegbu Bose Ngozi while highlighting the benefits she derived from the game has said regular playing of golf may even lead to an increase in life expectancy.

The zonal representative South/West in the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) described golf as a game of life which keeps one fit at all times and saves one from so many ill health because one can walk 10 kilometers on the golf course which gets your circulation going and encourages heart to work more efficiently.

Onwuegbu said she has benefited greatly health-wise and socially since she started playing golf 2011, but became more active since 2018 which has made her become member of Ikeja Golf Club, Abakaliki Golf Club, TYB Golf Club, GEJ Golf Club, Ibas Golf Club and IBB Golf Club.

The mother of three also termed golf as a gentleman’s game that enhances integrity, “don’t be fooled into thinking golf is a one-man sport. The social aspect is what makes the game so appealing to many people.”

While sharing some of her best moment in the game, Onwuegbu remembered when she travelled to Côte d’Ivoire to play and I came 3rd for Nigeria and was amongst the 1st ten in Kinshasha Congo few months ago apart from several laurels won both locally and internationally, “last year in IGC Asaba, I won the Agcare Charity Cup. I also won the longest drive ladies in Ibom Golf Club a few months ago to mention but a few.”

She added that “many sports can only be played in teams, but golf is a pastime that you can easily enjoy by yourself if you want to. Sometimes it’s great to spend time alone. In fact, studies have shown that people who are happy spending time alone tend to be happier overall. When you do play alone, there’s no need to have a scorecard, or to even count the number of shots you take. And without a rival to keep up with, every hole can be attempted at your own pace.”

“Above all are the great benefits of golf to heart, as mentioned, golf gets your circulation going, encouraging your heart to work more efficiently, and helping to build its muscles. So, golf exercises your heart and keeps your heart rate up.

“This will naturally lower your risk for heart disease and other cardiovascular issues, as well as potentially lowering your levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol. Regularly playing golf may even lead to an increase in life expectancy,” she enthused.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

