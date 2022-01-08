Patoranking ‘s ‘Big Name’ Concert

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The Big Name Concert, which as part of the lineup of stacked December concerts across Lagos in December 2021 had reggae dancehall star, Patoranking deliver jaw dropping performances and shines lyrically at the concert held in conjunction with Toro Entertainment Company on Boxing Day at Eko Hotel, Lagos. The event lived up to its billing as Patoranking did not disappoint after over a month of publicity preceding the concert.

The singer born Patrick Nnaemeka Okoli stepped out on stage with energetic entrance, made possible by his rave dancers and his reggae live band. He started off the night with one of his classics; Suh Different and then went on to perform his infectious record, “Daniella Whine” from his GOE album which featured Jamaican Dancehall Superstars, Elephant Man and Koshens. Of course, the night would not have been complete without performing I’m in love.

But this time however, Patoranking went all out, adding a unique and creative twist to the song. Throwing it all the way back to 2015, this music legend went on to perform his epic hit; My Woman, My Everything. Another exciting highlight of the show was when ‘Orente’ crooner, Adekunle Gold came upstage to perform High which originally featured Davido. Flavour doubled the energy with a live performance of his songs including Levels, Egedege, and Ijele.

Thrilling the fans further, legendary comedian Basket Mouth stepped on the stage to deliver rib-cracking performance just before Patoranking made another appearance to perform his much-loved song, Confirm before finally telling the audience What Happened in Abule and then performing Celebrate Me.

One moment the attendees will not forget in a hurry was when artiste and singer-songwriter Timaya jumped on stage to perform snippets of his songs Balance, I can’t kill myself, Telli Person and Cold Outside featuring Buju. Patoranking went emotional on his long-time friend and brother Timaya, telling the audience that the artiste had a big impact on his career over the years, even going as far as giving him a place to stay.

Afterwards, the duo performed the song that changed their lives and statuses, epic throwback classic, ‘Alubarika’. The final surprise performance of the night was some cultural praise from artiste Kcee which took the audience on a joyride all the way to the East.

Patoranking definitely had the time of his life performing for his teeming Lagos fans as he took to his Instagram account to say, “Thank you LAGOS. Love you forever! God bless everyone who came out to support & the team. Let’s do it again.”

