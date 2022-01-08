Let the Matches Begin

AFCON 2021

After suffering two postponements because of unfavourable climatic conditions and coronavirus pandemic, notwithstanding threats from big European Leagues over release of players for the tournament, Africa’s biggest football showpiece – the Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cameroon will finally kickoff tomorrow with the continent’s best footballers on display. Kunle Adewale in this report takes a look at some of the intrigues that played out before the tournament and the players expected to light up the biennial showpiece

The 33rd edition of Africa Cup of Nations was originally scheduled to be played between June and July 2021 but the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) said due to unfavourable climatic conditions during the period, the tournament would take place from January 9 to 6 February 2021. CAF again moved the tournament for the second time to January 2022 following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent, whilst retaining the name 2021 Africa Cup of Nations for sponsorship purposes.

The 2021 AFCON will however begin in Cameroon on Sunday but not without issues.

Most European clubs faulted the timing of the biennial tournament and were very reluctant to release their players for the competition. In fact, some players were not released at the slightest excuse.

A very good case in point was the issue of Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis, whom Watford failed to release on the ground that the Nigeria Football Federation was late in requesting for his release.

Some European managers notable amongst them Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp had gone on to belittle the competition.

The Liverpool gaffer was asked about the lack of international breaks until March and in response, Klopp said, “No international break until March, I’ve heard that so often, but in January there’s a little tournament in Africa, I just want to say.”

Former England international John Fashanu indeed slammed Klopp for describing the Africa Cup of Nations finals as a “little” competition.

Fashanu feels that the German tactician’s comments are a slap on black players around the world.

“This is a big slap on black players around the world. I am very disappointed that somebody who we rated as highly as we did can literally drip that out with his silly mouth,” Fashanu said.

“It is an insult to us all and he owes the continent an apology and he also owes every black football man and woman an apology, to belittle us that way is very dangerous.

“Some black footballers have lost their lives fighting for equality and this man just put us right back by saying our competition means nothing,” Fashanu noted.

Amidst calls by many European Leagues calling for the postponement of the

African Cup of Nations, Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has called on all African teams to prove their quality at the biennial competition.

Iheanacho believes that Africa deserves better and can prove that they deserve better by showing quality on the pitch.

“We need to keep doing what we’re doing and do our best and keep showing the world that Africa deserves more and there are more opportunities for good footballers over there,” Iheanacho said.

“Our competition needs to be looked at as well but I think we need to prove with our play that our competition is underrated by doing extraordinary things on the pitch, by scoring goals, by performing really well so when we do that it will speak for itself,” the Leicester City striker noted.

However, in spite of all the shenanigans from Europe, Africa’s biggest event will kick off on Sunday with the continent’s greatest soccer exports on parade.

Africa’s hottest property at the moment, Mohamad Salah would be leading the tournament’s most successful team-Egypt in their quest for another conquest. On hand to support the Liverpool forward is Aston Villa’s Mahmoud Hassan.

Algeria’s hope of defending the trophy they won three years ago in Egypt would be championed by Manchester City left winger Riyad Marez, West Ham United Said Benrahma and AC Milan midfield Ismael Bennacer.

The Fennecs indeed sent a note of warning to other title hopefuls after they thrashed Ghana 3-0 in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

Algeria lifted the Arab Cup in December and they are highly favoured to defend the title.

Nigeria is not short of foreign legion in Super Eagles’ quest for a fourth successful AFCON title.

Leading the three times African champion pursuit are Leicester City’s midfield enforcer, Wilfred Ndidi, his Foxes counterpart Iheanacho, in-form Glasgow Rangers forward Joe Aribo amongst others.

The Super Eagles will however be missing the service of Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Crystal Palace Wilfred Zaha and AC Milan Frank Kessie would be leading Ivory Coast challenge in the competition, while the sons of former Ghanaian legend Abedi Ayew-Andre and Jordan are still on hand for the Black Stars.

Champion League winner and Chelsea safe hand Edouad Mendy, ably backed by Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, Watford Ismaila Sarr and Napoli reliable defender, Kalidou Kouilibaly would be leading Senegal’s challenge in the competition.

Interestingly, ahead of Super Eagles opening game against Egypt, Nigeria’s captain, Ahmed Musa has started playing the mind game.

The former Leicester City winger has told Salah that Nigeria have several players “more dangerous” than him.

The Reds’ talisman enters the tournament having provided 32 combined goals and assists across 26 games in all competitions, making a strong case to be the best player in the world.

However, Nigeria’s captain believes the Super Eagles have more talented players than Salah in their squad.

“Definitely, I know everybody will be talking about Salah but if you look at our team we have a lot of players they would be worried about,” he said.

“Definitely we don’t have to think about Salah, they have to think about our own players.

“They only talk about Salah but we have Samuel Chukwueze, a lot of players from the wings that are more dangerous, so their defenders too will be thinking about us.”

Nigeria boast several other recognisible names across their forward line, including Everton’s Alex Iwobi and Ihenacho, with former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi also among many others.

As the AFCON 2021 kicks off tomorrow in Cameroon, all attention would turn to Africa for the continent’s football showpiece.

