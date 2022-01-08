Kogi CP Warns Police Officers to Stop Extortion

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The new Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward C.Egbuka, has warned operatives of state command to stop extorting money from the public, saying they are paid to serve the people.

While addressing the rank and file at state command headquarters in Lokoja yesterday, Egbuka stated that extortions from the public has given the police a bad name already, saying that it is high time for those who engaged in the negative aspect of policing to desist from such act.

His words: “Stop extorting money from the people who are looking up to you as policemen and women.

My maxim when I joined the police is that I will rather go hungry rather than extort money from anybody.

“Under no circumstances should a policeman have altercation with the people because we are trained to be polite,” the new CP stressed.

He reminded the police officers that the police has most effective and accessible channel of punishing the errant officers, warning that any erring officers would be made to face appropriate quarters for justice.

Egbuka explained that he and others officer of the command are already examining the existing security architectures with aims of strengthening them noting that he was ready to employ all wealth of experience he has garnered over 30 years to succeed in the new assignment as the state Commissioner of Police in charge of Kogi State.

He reiterated his readiness to work with all other security agencies in the state with a view to tackling insecurity and criminality and make Kogi State a safe haven.

The Commissioner of Police also extended the hands of fellowship to the traditional rulers and community leaders through a quality community policing.

On illegal road blocks, Egbuka stated that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alikali Baba, warned the police to dismantle all the road blocks stressing it is illegal now to mount road block.

He commended the Inspector General of Police for finding him worthy to be posted to Kogi State stressing that he would not disappoint him.

