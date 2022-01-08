Joshua Vows to Revive All-British Title Fight Dream with Fury

Anthony Joshua has warned Tyson Fury that he will “get onto the road to being the undisputed champion” and ensure they finally meet in the ring.

Joshua is first set for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk where he aims to avenge defeat and claw back his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships.

WBC champion Fury has been ordered by the governing body to negotiate a mandatory defence against Dillian Whyte.

Joshua is aiming for a third reign as world heavyweight champion – his first was shockingly cut short by Andy Ruiz Jr, a result which he avenged just six months later.

He faces a far tougher challenge against the undefeated Usyk, a former Olympic gold medallist, undisputed cruiserweight champion and one of only three fighters to win the world title in boxing’s biggest two weight divisions.

“If I didn’t fight the best, I may not have lost.

“People have high expectations of me, so they are shocked. I have high expectations too.

“When I lost the first time, I never made excuses but I had my reason.

“I took my loss but I knew I would get it back.

“But this one hurt. There were no problems, I just lost to the better man on the night. But it gave me motivation to pull myself out of that position.

