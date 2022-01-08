Firms Enlightens Children on Savings Culture

By Omolabake Fasogbon

No fewer than 5000 children have benefited from a savings awareness campaign put together by 9ijakids and Kidpreneur Africa, in partnership with Access bank.

The campaign was held to cultivate a “Savings Challenge” initiative as part of activities marking the 2021 World Savings Day.

According to the organisers, the savings challenge was initiated to promote financial inclusion in the next generation and encourage a saving culture in children between the ages of 7-15 years.

Co-founder of 9ijakids, Titilope Adewusi explained that the savings awareness campaign was conducted across the six geo-political zones in the country including Lagos, Abuja, Imo, Cross River, Kaduna, Plateau and Ogun states.

At the exercise, children were exposed to importance of financial literacy including the fundamentals of earning, savings and investing.

At the grand finale of the campaign held in Lagos, winners were rewarded with cash prize and accompanied with a word of encouragement.

Some of the winners announced were Salaudeen Gbebe, Omoaka Nicholas, Bishop-Able Clement Etta, Oluwamurewa John Oyekoya-Ibikunle, Vivian Ifeoma Anolue, Tifeoluwa Ayileye and Okoro Favor Adannaya.

Founder of Kidpreneur Africa, Mrs Juliet Vincent Obi remarked that conscious efforts must be put in place to imbibe the attitude of savings in children.

She sai, “Savings challenge was greeted with a lot of enthusiasm and happiness from the children as a lot of them had little knowledge and understanding on the importance of savings. As a result, efforts need to be doubled in this regard.”

On his part, Representative of Access Bank, Mr Sulaiman Ibrahim stated that the savings challenge aligned with the bank’s commitment of adding value to the communities where they operate.

