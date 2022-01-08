Fidelity Bank Extends CSR Projects

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Fidelity Bank Plc has strengthened its presence in the South West part of the country with the launch of new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

The projects included the provision of maternal and healthcare materials for hospitals, renovation and furnishing of a juvenile correctional facility as well as provision of computers for secondary and tertiary institutions.

The states that benefitted from the gesture were Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti as well as Kwara states.

Speaking on the gesture, Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe stated that the activities were in line with the bank’s CSR objectives which are centered on the environment, education, health/social welfare, and youth empowerment.

She added, “These projects are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Number 3 – Good Health and Well-being and 4 – Quality Education. They are in demonstration of our corporate belief that profits should not only be measured in cash but in terms of the wellbeing of our host communities. That is why we regularly look for opportunities to advance the fortunes of people in locations we do business”.

The Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs. Christiana Abioye commended the financial institution for its timely intervention.

She made the remark while receiving a renovated boys’ hostel and administrative block facilities of the Oyo State Juvenile Correctional Institutions/Child Care Unit, Ijokodo from the organisation.

She said, “In its drive to deliver a number of people oriented and social services to the teeming population of the state, the Oyo state government has been able to reach out to many individuals, organisations and corporate groups to partner with it in the achievement of these mandates through the running of an open and sincere administration.

“I am glad that the management of this financial institution was able to avail itself of one of such opportunities offered by this administration to discharge its CSR in the state and in particular in this very special welfare institution.”

