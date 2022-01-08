Excitement, Expectations Trail Glo’s Dance Competition

Across Nigeria, there is feverish anticipation for the airing of the Globacom Nigeria-sponsored Battle of the Year regarded as the biggest dance competition in the world. For participants, the show offers a unique shot at attaining a new level of fame and fortune. Underlying this enthusiasm and expectation is a profound testament to Dr. Mike Adenuga, chairman of Globacom’s deep-seated love for the arts and youth empowerment… writes Lanre Alfred

A wave of excitement and feverish expectations is currently enveloping many enthusiastic and energetic young dancers across the country as the Glo Battle of the Year regarded as the biggest dance competition in the world is now set for the next stage. For the past few weeks, young Nigerian dancing talents had battled it out in the six audition centres – Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Benin.

The regional winners will go head-to-head in the group stages as the ultimate aim is to win the N84 million prize money and a chance to represent Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year contest. Alongside this is the invaluable and inevitable stardom that would trail the winner and participants as the show goes into a 13-part series on terrestrial and satellite television stations across the country soon.

After regional auditions nationwide, which saw thousands of budding dancers showcasing their dancing skills, it was revealed by Globacom that the next stage of the competition will involve a dance mentorship programme for all regional winners. Some of the judges at the regional auditions include local and international dance legends such as Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands) and Manuela (Germany). They would feature as judges throughout the show.

About the Glo Battle of the Year Dance Competition

The Battle of the Year competition is an annual international breakdancing competition that began in Hannover, Germany, in 1990. The regional qualifying tournaments are held worldwide and culminate in the world finals usually held in Germany with over 12,000 visitors across the world. It is widely regarded as the World Cup of breakdancing.

For the first 23 editions, Battle of the Year was a crew competition. In 2013, a one-on-one competition was added. Since 2014, the one-on-one portion of Battle of the Year is one of ten tournaments that are a part of the competition. For Glo-BOTY, contestants will slug it out in seven categories viz – Crew Battle, Bboy 1 vs. 1 Battle, Bgirl 1 vs. 1 Battle, Popping 1 vs. 1 Battle, Locking 1 vs. 1 Battle, Crump 1 vs. 1 Battle, and Afro Dance 1 vs. 1 Battle.

The BOTY is so popular worldwide that it has gained attention for positive promotion of hip-hop culture and social unity and spawned the 2007 documentary Planet B-Boy, and a 2013 eponymous feature film, Battle of the Year, both directed by Benson Lee.

The Senior Manager, Events and Sponsorship, Glo, Shola Mogaji said, “This is the biggest dance show in sub-Saharan Africa. It is a fast-paced action-packed show where the best dance crews and individuals in the country will go head-to-head and battle one another to see who will represent Nigeria in the next international Battle of the Year competition taking place in Japan.

“This initiative is an international competition that has been running for over 10 years worldwide but it is a one-off life event. For the first time, Globacom is now taking the competition to mainstream media with a 13-part televised reality TV show. Episodes 12 and 13 will be the semi-final and final of the show which will take place in 2022 in Lagos. The ultimate breakdance winner will represent Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year competition.”

Globacom’s Communications Director, Andre Beyers, said the show would offer unlimited opportunities for Nigerian youth to pursue their passion. “In line with our commitment to promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry and youth talent development across the country, we are excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage,” he stated.

Also, Manorath Shukla of Glo’s Marketing Department said, “It is in the camp that the mentorship programme and the workshop will be organised on dance. Several dance and showbiz icons from across the world will be participating in this project including Kaffy, Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands) and Manuela (Germany).”

The Project Coordinator and CEO, House of Royalty, Jolomi Kendaboh, said that the competition was the preliminary to the annual International Battle of the Year breakdance championship. “We are confident that with the backing and full support of Globacom, we would take the standard of the dance competition to the next level,” he said.

GLO BOTY, Another Testament to Mike Adenuga’s Love and Commitment to the Development of Arts and Empowerment of Nigerian Youths

Besides redefining the art of telephony in Nigeria and introducing the per-second billing when the pioneer operators said it was impossible, Globacom, thanks to its chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga, GCON’s love for the arts, has changed the story of many Nigerian entertainers – established and unheralded – alike.

Indeed, the chairman of Globacom’s love for the arts is intrinsic and invaluable. Perhaps after his passion for business, making money, and philanthropy; appreciation of the arts is next in line. Since its inception in 2003, the entertainment industry has featured prominently in Globacom’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives on account of Adenuga’s passion for the industry.

In the intervening years, Globacom has made home-grown stars from the entertainment industry the faces (ambassadors) of its brand while making them worth their popularity in affluence and influence. At a time when entertainers were being paid peanuts for their artistry, Globacom upped the ante, dishing out millions of naira to its ambassadors, and helping them to live the life they only see in the movies or on MTV.

The least paid ambassador, sources said, was getting at least N10 million per annum depending on their level of stardom. But the highest-paid ambassador at a time was P-Square, which, at the height of their fame, was reportedly paid over N200 million and got an expensive SUV each. While Peter got a 2015 G-Wagon, Paul got a Range Rover as part of the deal.

Aside from direct financial commitments including massive sponsorships, Globacom currently retains the largest number of key players in the entertainment industry as brand ambassadors while upholding that by actively engaging these key entertainment drivers, they, in turn, can help to grow the sector and the economy. Many entertainers, both established and unheralded, have been blessed immeasurably by this love and patronage.

More than any other Nigerian company, Globacom has, over the years, supported the industry by providing platforms for Nigerian nay African entertainers to practice their trade through direct sponsorship of concerts such as Glo Campus Storm, Glo Rock ‘n’ Rule’; Glo Slide ‘n’ Bounce; Glo Laffta Fest; Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, Dance with Peter, Glo X-Factor, Glo Naija Sings and the popular sit-com, Professor Johnbull featuring among others Kanayo O. Kanayo, Yomi Fash Lanso, Bidemi Kosoko, and Bishop Umeh.

Apart from good music and musicians like Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, and Paul Play Dairo among others, Adenuga loves a good laugh and also loves to spread happiness, hence, his support and sponsorship of many comedy shows like the Glo Lafta Fest regarded as the biggest music, dance, and comedy event in Nigeria and which brings top-rated African comedians like Bovi, Salvador of Uganda, Basket Mouth, Gordons, I Go Dye, 2Cantok, Seyi Law and others together in one place for an evening of unlimited fun and laughter; Glo Slide and Bounce, traveling music and dance show; and the Bovi man on Fire Lagos and Warri editions, among others. His favourite comedians like Basketmouth and Bovi who, at various times have been ambassadors for the Glo brand, have also benefitted immensely from their relationships with the man fondly called ‘The Bull’.

Adenuga… ‘Baba’ for the Youths

As part of reaching out to the youth and motivating and empowering them to attain excellence in their chosen fields, Globacom, in 2010, announced that it was taking over Naija Sings, the music talent-search reality show then organised by MNET, which ‘aimed at discovering, developing and rewarding Nigeria’s brightest and boldest musical talents. In an exclusive three-year deal, the reality show was rechristened Glo Naija Sings and a mouth-watering prize regime including $100,000 cash, a record deal, and a brand new Toyota RAV4 SUV was introduced. The telecoms giant promised that it would endorse the winner as an ambassador. Celebrities like Dare Art Alade, Olisa Adibua, and Tosin Martins were among the beneficiaries as they participated actively in the show.

In 2013, Globacom announced that it would be sponsoring the Nigerian version of the British music reality television show, X-Factor. Auditions held in Nigeria and Ghana with the ultimate prize being a $150,000 cash reward and a deal to be managed and produced by Sony Music to record an album.

The company also collaborated with MTV on The Big Friday Show in 2012, an alliance that made the show more interactive and gave viewers the opportunity for live appearances on the show. There was an added benefit of GLO subscribers winning its products every week. That was for the unheralded talents who needed a platform and motivation to kick-start their careers.

Many discerning Nigerians, therefore, see the Glo BOTY as yet another path created by Adenuga to give teeming Nigerian youths a platform to achieve their dreams.

