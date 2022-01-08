Emir of Borgu Inaugurates Committee on 2022 Gani Durbar Festival

The Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Dantoro (Kitoro 4th), has inaugurated a 15-man Central Working Committee to plan and articulate the cultural tourism ecology of the sixth edition of Gani Durbar Festival.

Also constituted were nine strategic sub committees covering various terms of reference on finance and fund raising, accommodation, feeding arrangements, publicity, security, works, venue and protocol, events, sanitation and logistics.

Alhaji Dantoro also approved the appointment of the chairman of the Central Working Committee in the person of Alhaji Ibrahim Goni, the Conservator General of National Parks service, also for the various other sub committees leaving no room for distractions in the various referenced expectations duly assigned.

Other members of the Central Working Committee, the strategic management soul of the festival, which notably brings together the whole Borgu ancient kingdom scattered all over the West Coast of Africa, are Hajia Zara Is, Dr. Dauda Jikantoro, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed, Alhaji A,A Umar, Alhaji Ya Mohammed Damisa, Alhaji M. B Mohammed and Mohammed Sani Adamu.

Others are Alhaji Isa Idris, Frank Meke, Hajia Zainab Dantoro, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, Barrister Abubakar Jubril and Mr. Peter Nze, secretary of the committee.

Chairman, Central Working Committee and Kogunan Borgu, Alhaji Ibrahim Goni, appreciated the emir for the trust and confidence reposed in the committees, assuring that the assemblage of the best brains and professionals to deliver on the mandate will not disappoint.

He called on members of the sub committees to go into action and articulate detailed inputs that would improve the ranking of the festival on national and global cultural tourism map.

