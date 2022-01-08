Egypt Delay Flight to Cameroon after Covid-19 Cases

Egypt have delayed their departure for the Africa Cup of Nations and were forced to cancel training after coronavirus cases were reported in their camp.

The Pharaohs, who have won the competition a record seven times, were due to depart on Friday but will now fly to Cameroon on Saturday.

“Unprecedented times. The more the situation becomes difficult, the more we stay together and strong,” coach Carlos Queiroz tweeted.

The Nations Cup starts on Sunday, with Egypt facing Nigeria in their first Group D match on Tuesday.

The number of cases and identities of those who have tested positive have not been disclosed.

“Better we stand together and focus on what we need to do to meet the challenges,” Queiroz’s message added.

