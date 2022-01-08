DJ Neptune: I Don’t Attach Rules to My Music

Disc Jockey, Patrick Imohiosen (DJ Neptune) tells Ferdinand Ekechukwu that his goal this year is to deliver timeless music with his newly released ‘Greatness 2.0’ album, which he hopes would present more evergreen songs to Africa and the world

What’s the agenda with Greatness?

It wasn’t originally planned. While working on my debut album, in 2018, I was going to name the project something else. On a particular day, I was taking a nap. It felt like someone was communicating to me that ‘you are doing great stuff; you are doing amazing stuff and greatness is all I see.’ It was so impossible to let go of that voice. I woke up and the word was still ringing in my head. I went back into the studio and started hyping all my songs with ‘greatness.’ That was how that word came to life.

You have been on this journey for quite a while. How does that make you feel?

I feel great, having been around this long. I have seen artistes come and go, and a lot of experience has been gathered. You know that experience is one thing you cannot go to the market to buy; you have to earn it. I might not get it right 100 per cent, but I mean there is a formula for me. I started pretty early and that is the luck I have.

Looking at the body of work, you have a lot of A-list artistes on it. What’s the strategy for you?

When I pick an artiste to work with, it is just I having an idea in my head. I am always thinking of how two different artistes would sound like together on a song. As a DJ, I work with a lot of music. While mixing songs sometimes, I blend two artistes to create a remix and it sounds nice. I really don’t have any rules to my music. Music is spiritual. I might be in a particular place at a particular time and I try to create something out of that. Whatever collaboration I am trying to achieve, the end result has to be great sounds, quality music.

What’s your own input in the creative process?

For me, sometimes, I already have a theme I want to work with. I get my producer to make the beat, while I direct the sounds. I get the artistes to see what I have in my head and then they explore writing a song to it. Most times, if we are in the same space, we join heads together in getting the right lyrics and melodies. Sometimes, the artistes could be very busy and then they record from where they are. I have been in situations whereby, when I tell the artistes my creative direction of the song, they also have another direction. Sometimes, their direction is better than what I was even thinking of. The most important thing for me is the end result; it must align with my brand.

What does the whole journey feel like?

The most important drive for me is passion. Even on days where I am tired and not feeling like working, I still get myself to do it. Today, for instance, I have been doing interviews all day; I performed all night yesterday. I am supposed to be sleeping right now, but it is already inbuilt. I am used to the hustle.

You are 20 years in the game already. How did you start? What was it like for you?

I started in 2001; the major drive was passion. I was just actually in love with everything that had to do with entertainment. I didn’t know what aspect at the time. I attended a party and I saw a DJ. I instantly realised that was what I wanted to do; it suits my cool and calm personality. I started taking lessons with DJ Douglas; I also checked a lot of tutorials online. I also have a book that Obi Asika gifted to Asa Asika who later gifted it to me. It is titled, ‘How To Become A Professional DJ’. We didn’t know what we were doing.

So, I recall that your song, Nobody, was the jam of 2020. What was the secret behind that track?

Nobody is already a year and half old. Trust me, it still sounds fresh. It is still competing with the hits today; that’s the magic of the song. That is the type of record I want to make. I want to create music that people can groove to in 10 years from now. There are other records like that. 9ice’s Gongo Aso, Olu Maintain’s Yahooze, 2Face’s African Queen, and many others. That is my aim as a creative; I want to make timeless music.

