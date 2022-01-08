Dennis Sends Goodwill Message to Super Eagles

Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis has wished the Super Eagles all the best as they go for a fourth continental title at the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Dennis should have been with the squad in Cameroon as he was named in the Super Eagles 28-man team for the competition.

The 24-year-old had expressed his delight after finding out he was included in the team. However, he was dropped from the squad after his club Watford prevented him from playing for Nigeria in the competition.

The Hornets claimed they could not release Dennis because the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) did not send his invitation at the appropriate time.

Nonetheless despite the disappointment of missing out because of administrative issues, Dennis has sent his well-wishes to the team.

The former Club Brugge attacker took to his Twitter account to wish Austin Eguavoen’s men success in Cameroon.

