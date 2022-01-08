Coutinho Signs for Aston Villa on Loan from Barcelona

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to bring in former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

The deal, which is subject to a medical and a work permit being granted, includes an option to buy the 29-year-old for £33m at the end of the season.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in a £142m move from Liverpool in January 2018.

Gerrard, who described his former team-mate as a “special footballer” on Thursday, and Coutinho were key parts of the Liverpool side who fell just short of winning the Premier League title in 2014.

