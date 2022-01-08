Can He Re-enact Club’s Form at International Stage?

With the likes of Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, Paul Onuachu and Odion Ighalo not available for selection in Nigeria’s quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, the onus has now fallen on the likes of Umar Sadiq to prove his mettle on the big stage. Will the Almeria hit man take his chance?

When the Super Eagles file out against Egypt on Tuesday for their first match of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, attention will be on Umar Sadiq to re-enact his blistering club’s form for the three times African champions.

Sadiq recently retained his top spot as the most valuable player in the Spanish La Liga Smartbank with €18m following the latest market update by Transfermarkt.Lm

The 24-year-old, who scored 20 league goals in his debut season, hit a valuation of €6m in January before adding an extra €2m in March. By June Sadiq was valued at €15m, and a career-high €18m in October.

The former Rangers striker has shown no signs of slowing down and has been in fine form this season already contributing eight goals and seven assists in 19 matches.

“Transfermarkt.es has updated the market values of LaLiga 2 and confirmed Sadiq as by far the most valuable professional in the Spanish lower house of football,” the website wrote.

Sadiq will play a role again in the coming transfer period when the financially more potent clubs go looking for strikers. However, a move will not be cheap, as Almería has no pressure to sell players through investor money.

Meanwhile, the 2016 Olympics bronze medalist has vowed to Super Eagles fans ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, saying that the players will give their best to ensure a good performance in Cameroon.

Sadiq was a player of interest to erstwhile Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr and was even named on few rosters but club commitments and Covid restrictions prevented him from making his senior debut under the Franco-German.

“First of all, I give thanks to God to be part of this team, you know it’s a dream come true, out of millions of people I am among those to represent the country so I feel good and blessed,” Sadiq told MTN Nigeria’s We Move With Super Eagles.

“About the 2020-2021 season it was not easy for me my first season in Spain because I have to learn the language and a lot of things, new home, but I have to adapt quickly.”

On his final word to Super Eagles fans, he said: “Keep supporting us and be patient with us and we’ll try to give you all what you deserve.”

The 24-year-old Sadiq has to come to the party in Cameroon with Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Emmanuel Dennis ruled out of the tournament due to a combination of injuries and non-release by their European clubs.

The Almeria striker couldn’t have asked for bigger occasion to showcase what he’s got for his country than to be on the biggest stage of African football starting on Sunday.

The former Partizan Belgrade hitman has finally come home to roost in the Eagles nest after being named on the final 28-man squad for the AFCON.

Caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen quickly moved to include the striker after it became clear Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will not be available in Cameroon.

Umar had been invited earlier by former coach Gernot Rohr, but he was blocked by his Spanish club due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and so has had to wait for another chance for full international football.

The former Olympic international’s consistency in front of goal over the years couldn’t have been on the blind side of the national team selectors and deservedly he’s in the team to take his incredible club form to the AFCON.

It appears Umar is in bed with providence as it appears he could lead the Eagles attack in Cameroon following the loss to injury and COVID-19 concerns to the team’s top marksman, Victor Osimhen.

KRC Genk striker Paul Onuachu was the next option to take over Osimhen’s shirt but the wicked fate of bowing out to injury, appears to crown Umar the biggest winner of all these injury-induced disappointments in the Eagles’ frontline.

Osimhen’s form had been one of the bane of Sadiq as Eagles’ handlers saw little need for the towering striker, but the Kaduna-born ace continued to make bold statements with his goals that also saw him attract interests from bigger spenders like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

With Osimhen and Onuachu out, will Sadiq shock even himself to force Barcelona to break the bank for him and keep Osimhen in the dugout thereafter?

Last season, he scored 20 goals in the Spanish Segunda Division and in the current campaign he has already reached the halfway mark of this tally to prove he still knows his way to goal.

Most importantly, he appears a big-occasion player and Cameroon will definitely give him all the room to prove he didn’t leave his shooting boots in the sunny Andalusia.

He knows the task before him and the mission to end Eagles AFCON bronze party – he cannot afford not to come to the party should Eguavoen hand him the top striker’s role.

The big question is, will he write his story in Cameroon?

