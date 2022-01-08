Buhari Appoints Gbajabiamila Leader of FG’s Delegation to Cameroon

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as the leader of the federal government’s delegation to the African Cup of Nations, (AFCON) holding in Cameroon.

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and addressed to Gbajabiamila.

The letter was dated January 6, 2022 and read thus: Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, The Speaker of the House of Representative, it is my privilege to convey the approval of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari of your appointment as Leader of the Federal Government Delegation leading the Nigerian Contingent to the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Yaounde, Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

“The Delegation will convey the goodwill message of Mr. President to the Super Eagles of Nigeria which will serve as a morale booster and further demonstrates the Federal Government’s support and commitment to the team during the tournament.

“The group stage matches of the Super Eagles have been scheduled to take place in Garova, Cameroon where Nigeria has been drawn to play in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau on the 11, 15 and 19 of January, 2022 respectively.

