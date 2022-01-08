All Eyes on Chidera Ejuke

Ahead of Super Eagles first game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against seven times champion, Egypt, fans of the Nigeria’s senior football will be looking in the direction of ‘master dribbler’ Chidera Ejuke to dictate the team’s pace after interim national team coach, Augustine Eguavoen handed the CSKA midfielder the number 10 role

Since the exit of Austin Okocha from the national team, the Super Eagles have been struggling to find a player that could dictate the pace and decides how the team play. The attacking midfield, which is the livewire of a team is one area the Nigeria senior national team falls short. Though several players have been used in the position over the years, but non seems to have been able to perfect the art.

Identifying that creativity in the attack has been one of the Super Eagles’ major problems in recent times, interim national team coach Augustine Eguavoen has decided to take a gamble on CSKA playmaker, Chidera Ejuke by handling him the number 10 role ahead Nigeria’s opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Egypt on Tuesday.

The team’s interim head coach believes CSKA Moscow’s excellent playmaker has the ability to help in that regard.

Under erstwhile coach Gernot Rohr, Ejuke was merely a fringe member of the Eagles, despite his fan-pleasing performances whenever he took to the pitch.

Rohr usually preferred Everton’s Alex Iwobi in the creative role for the national team, with the duo of Bordeaux’s Samuel Kalu and Rangers’ Joe Aribo also delivering mixed displays when trying their luck in that role at different times.

Still, the Super Eagles have consistently found it difficult to create goalscoring chances, with the three-time African champions managing to score three or more goals in just three of their last 17 games across all competitions.

Although Ejuke is yet to score or assist when wearing the green and white, the former Heerenveen man has been brilliant for CSKA, contributing four goals and three assists in 13 matches as an attacking midfielder.

And Eguavoen is convinced that Ejuke’s form and talent could see him become vital for the team in Cameroon.

“The creative role is where the team has been lacking,” the interim head coach said at the press conference before the Eagles’ departure for the 2021 Afcon.

“Of late, we have found Chidera Ejuke, but if it is not working, we may have to change our tactics and be flexible in the way we play.”

Ejuke is one of the 13 debutants in the Eagles squad for the African Nations Cup. But the 24-year-old attacker arrives with an impressive profile, having been ranked as the third-best dribbler in the world, according to CIES Observatory’s latest rankings.

Meanwhile, Ejuke says he is delighted to be making his first Africa Cup of Nations appearance for Nigeria and believes the team will do their best to make the nation proud in Cameroon, just as he said it has always been a dream for him to represent Nigeria at a major tournament.

“I feel happy and excited to be part of the final squad for the AFCON, it’s like a dream come true,” Ejuke said in a YouTube interview.

“Growing up, we’ve been praying for opportunities like this to get to represent our country and for me being part of the team, I’m excited and looking forward to what’s going to happen.”

“We’re looking forward to what’s going to happen in Cameroon. We’re not making promises but we know we’re going there as a team who is going to fight and work hard to make Nigerian proud.”

Chidera Ejuke was simply superb for the Super Eagles in their 2-0 victory over Central African Republic culminating to his comparison with former national team great, Austin Okocha. A day after his Yaoundé heroics, he was voted CSKA Moscow Player of the Month for the second consecutive time.

The former Valerenga winger has started the season brilliantly for CKSA, scoring two times and providing two assists in the 10 league games in the Russian top-flight.

It’s not only at club level Ejuke has impressed. The ex-Heerenveen star won new fans with his impressive performance for the Super Eagles.

Ejuke started the first leg of the shock home loss to the Central African Republic, but it was his impressive cameo that caught many fans eyes.

The winger, known for his dribbling skills, moved past the Wild Beasts defenders like a hot knife through butter.

His brilliant solo run in the latter stages of the game earned him comparison with former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

And at the age of 24, his best years are still ahead of him.

Former international forward, Peter Ijeh has stated that Ejuke has the potentials to become an asset to the senior national team, with the help of the trainers.

Ijeh speaking stated that Ejuke’s dribbling skills should be encouraged and also the trainers should help him to the advantage of the team.

Once that is done, the ex-player believes Ejuke will be an asset to the Eagles team…

The Nigerian striker has been a revelation at the CSKA Arena since he joined from Heerenveen in August 2020.

Dutch club Heerenveen snapped up the former Nigerian U-17 star for two million Euros from Norwegian club Valerenga last year.

In just his first season in the Netherlands, Ejuke emerged Heerenveen’s best player, following several incredible displays which saw him smash the back of the net 10 times while making another four assists in the 25 games he played.

But more than the goals, though, were the youngster’s dribbles.

The season before his move to Moscow Ejuke attempted and completed the most dribbles in the Eredivisie, cementing his rating as the best dribbler in the etherlands.

“My desire is to improve further for the good of my team. Maybe getting into goal-scoring position more will mean dribbling less.

“I want to dribble less and score more. It’s what I intend to do next season. As a player, constant improvement can’t be overruled.”

The forward left Nigeria in 2017 after playing for Gombe United in the NPFFL to start his European career in Norway with Valerenga.

The left winger made his debut appearance for the three-time African champions in an international friendly match against Tunisia last October. He replaced Samuel Chukwueze in the encounter that ended in a 1-1 draw in Austria.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign on January 11 against Egypt, before facing Sudan on January 15 and Guinea-Bissau on January 19.

