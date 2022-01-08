3 Killed as Suspected Herdsmen Set Ondo Community Ablaze

Fidelis David in Akure

Three persons have been shot dead by suspected herdsmen who invaded Molege Village in Ose Local Goverment Area of Ondo State.

Several houses were set ablaze during the incident which occurred Thursday night along Elerinla near Arimogija by the suspected rampaging herders who were angry that the villagers prevented their cows from feeding on their farmlands.

THISDAY gathered that the villagers took to their heels when the herders mobilised and set the village and farms on fire while their properties were destroyed by the herdsmen.

Meanwhile, fear has gripped the council area following reports that the herdsmen have perfected plans to invade and overrun other villages and camps in the area.

Reacting, the state Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, said he has paid a visit to the affected camp for on the spot assessment to ascertain the level of damage caused in the area by suspected marauders who attacked the camp and razed houses overnight.

Oyeyemi who reacted through the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami said: “CP during his visit to the scene, met with the community members, encouraged them, allayed their fears and vowed to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the evil act accordingly.

“CP Oyeyemi immediately deployed men of the Special Squads and PMF personnel to the community to ensure the protection of lives and property in the area.

“The command is also using this opportunity to assure the good people of Ondo State of adequate protection of their lives and property in the state and are enjoined to give the police genuine information that will help reduce crime to the barest minimum in the state,” Oyediran added.

Also, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Mr. Adeleye Adetunji, said: “while on a routine patrol today at Molege in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State our men were informed that some nearby villages in Molege have been taken over by herdsmen while the burnt down some people’s properties.

“We moved in with three patrol vehicles and took control of the situation in the village.

“On their way back, some men suspected to be herdsmen suddenly open fire on our men in an unprovoked attack because Amotekun does not want to start shooting people.

“We are trying to find out who they are as an adequate investigation is ongoing.

“We urged the people of the community to come back to their homes as peace has returned back to the village.”

Adetunji was however silent on the casualties recorded during the forceful invasion of the village by the gunmen.

