‘Unmarried’, ‘Date My Family Nigeria’, Others Return with New Seasons

Vanessa Obioha

Africa Magic is lighting up the viewing experience this month with a slew of new seasons of popular TV shows on its platform. The third season of the hit drama series

‘Unmarried’, and reality TV series, ‘Date My Family Nigeria’; as well as the fourth season of the popular comedy series, ‘My Siblings and I’ will be premiering this month.

The new season of ‘Date My Family’ which will start airing on Sunday, January 9, will see 13 new couples meet each other, go on a first date and possibly catch the love bug.

It will be followed by ‘My Siblings and I’ fourth season premiere on Monday, January 10. This family sitcom follows the Aberuagba family whose family mantra is “an Aberuagba’s business is every Aberuagba’s business!” The last season ended on an exciting note as Aunty Blessing’s ‘boo’ asked her to marry him but then misplaced the engagement ring. The biggest question fans have to ask this season is – “will we be planning a wedding?”

‘Unmarried’, which follows the lives of three single women, will premiere Wednesday, 12 January on Africa Magic Showcase. Fans will see favourite ladies, Funbi (Enado Odigie), Kamsi (Folu Storms), and Nengi (Venita Akpofure), return to their screens following the second season finale cliffhanger. They will finally get their answers to what Nengi decided to do with Ade’s baby and whom Funbi ended up choosing. Then, there is the question of how Kamsi and her ex, Lotanna, are faring after she went back to him.

In keeping with its commitment, MultiChoice continues to create local content that keeps viewers engaged and entertained. Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said: “Local content is at the heart of our production at Africa Magic. We continue to tell authentic Nigerian stories whilst showcasing the best entertainment content the continent has to offer. These returning Africa Magic series will tell the inclusive stories of Nigerian families with ‘My Siblings and I’, the current realities of unmarried women 30 years and older with ‘Unmarried’, and the competitive nature of dating in Nigeria through ‘Date My Family’. Fans of these series will be in for great entertainment ”, she said.

