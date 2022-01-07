Tripplesea Group Boss Loses Father

Burial plans have been announced for late Chief Godfrey Chira Chidozie, the father of the Managing Director/CEO, Tripplesea Group(owners of Bluegate products).

According to a statement signed by MD/CEO, service of songs will take place on Thursday January 13, 2022 by 5pm in Lagos. Requiem mass will follow on Friday 14th January, 2022 by 10am at Catholic Church of Transfiguration, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos. Also, vigil mass would take place at his hometown, Chidozie Compound, Ezieke Village, Ojoto Uno, Idemili South, LGA, Anambra State. Lying in state and funeral mass will take place on January 28, 2022 by 10 am. He is survived by wife, children, grandchildren and numerous relations

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

