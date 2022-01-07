Suspected Ritualist Kills Female UNIJOS Student

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of a 300-level student of the University of Jos, Jennifer Antony, by unknown person suspected to be ritualist in a hotel in Jos.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Ubah Gabriel Ogaba told journalists that the Command received a distress call in respect to the incident and it is currently working to unravel the perpetrators.

Late Jennifer was said to have been missing since December 30, 2021, and her corpse was discovered on January 1 without eyeballs. She was said to have been killed in a hotel along Zaria road in Jos.

The deceased, according to information, was a 300-level student of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences of the university.

The killing is suspected to have been carried out by suspected ritualists, who allegedly drugged the victim before removing her eyes.

Ogaba said the police commissioner has held a meeting with all hotel operators in the state and has introduced new techniques of identifying crimes around them.

“We are aware of the incident involving the student and investigation has since commenced with a view to identifying and arresting the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police has also held a meeting with all hotel managers in the state and introduced a new way of identifying and tracking new crime in the state.

“We urge the public to always feed the police with credible information about any crime happening around their community with a view to tracking the perpetrators, “he said.

Efforts to get the University management and Student Union Government (SUG) to speak on the crime was not successful as they were not responding to their phone calls at the time of this report.

