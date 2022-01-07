Stick to Rules on Electioneering, CAN Advises Politicians

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Mamza, has tasked politicians to play according to the rules of the game (politics).

Mamza, who doubles as the Catholic Bishop of the Yola Diocese, disclosed this yesterday in his office, where he also admonished politicians to be devoid of sentiments and acrimony that usually create unnecessary tensions and crises.

He further stressed the need for politicians to be humble and ready to serve rather than regard themselves as masters of the masses.

According to the cleric, “As we enter the electioneering year ahead of the 2023 general election, our politicians need not to repeat the politics of the past that has retarded the progress of the country.

“In fact politicians have failed the country in all spheres of human endeavour, and therefore, there is the need for them to sit up for the masses to reap the much needed dividends of democracy.”

Mamza also observed that the electioneering year serves as a litmus test for the 2023 election year.

He reminded politicians to be extra careful in their campaigns as Nigerians continue to grapple with the issues of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, economic downturn among other issues confronting the country.

The clergyman reminded politicians that they should not forget that they are working for the people and should always regard themselves as servants of the people who voted them into office and not as lords.

The bishop, however, challenged Nigerians, particularly those that have attained the age of 18 to ensure that they register and obtain their voters’ card to enable them choose candidates of their choice during the general election.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

