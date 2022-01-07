South-west Govs Urged to Adopt Adire as School Uniform

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Stakeholders in the six South-west states including the governors and policy makers at all levels of government, have been implored to go a step further to salvage Yoruba culture by adopting the local fabrics, Adire, as part of the school uniform for government-owned primary and secondary schools.

The convener, Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, Princess Adejoke Somoye made the appeal during an interview shortly after the Evening of Culture to mark the 10th Anniversary of the foundation, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Somoye described the proposed adoption as an initiative that would further give a unique status to the cultural value of the Yorubas, explaining that it was high time we thanked all stakeholders and worked assiduously to inculcate the wearing of the local fabrics in public school system.

She stressed that such was capable of further improving the Gross Domestic Products (GDP), of the states as it would result into the diversification from a mono-economic system.

The convener noted that Yoruba special arts provided another unexplored opportunities of economic diversification.

Commending the Ogun State Government for earlier proposing the idea, Somoye tasked the present administration to set machineries in motion towards commencing the implementation in earnest, adding that the State was being regarded as the gateway of innovative ideas in the comity of States.

“The untiring efforts and consistency of the present administration led by Prince Dapo Abiodun in the areas of cultural promotion, especially adire fabrics are well noticed, assessed and rated high.

“The foundation respectfully urges the present administration to look inward by commencing its policy statement of adoption adire as uniform for school people.”

“This idea, if considered and implemented by the policy makers will add to the “many first” being recorded by our dear state that parades array of noble icons who are breaking records in their respective fields of endeavour; even as we remain Gateway to greater ideas that rules our nation”, she submitted.

Somoye stated that government must as a matter of priority provide improved enabling environment to encourage the creation and marketing of locally made adire, with a view to discouraging foreigners (the Chinese) from taking over the creative handiwork which remained the collective identity of the Yoruba indigenes.

In their respective remarks, the representative of the State Governor, Dr. Toyin Taiwo and the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo appreciated the foundation for its unrelenting contribution to cultural revitalization, assuring that the State government would not rest on its oars at promoting cultural policies and programmes.

