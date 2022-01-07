Solaps to Lessen Energy Deficiency in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

Solaps, Solar energy solution provider is set to bring a lasting solution to the energy problem in Nigeria through its new products.

According to the CEO/ Founder of Solaps, Omololu William Noibi, the brand new products have been launched as a part of countermeasures against the country’s energy deficiency and would provide the much-needed electrification crisis solution.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos, Noibi said, “Solaps originally founded in the USA in 2010 but was registered in 2021 in Nigeria, is a smart solar company.

“Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of solar renewable energy worldwide. We started with small applications with phone charging but now we can do anything from home appliances to whole cities with our solar hardware and software.”

The company strives for affordable and reliable solar energy solutions for the people of Nigeria in the next few years and alleviates the country’s energy poverty.

Its CEO reiterated that job creation would be a priority for Nigerians, encouraging quality local green employment opportunities.

The products launched include Solaps Phone Case, Solaps Tablet Case. Solaps Backpack, Solaps Jacket and Solaps Travel Bag.

On efforts made to make it reachable to the grassroots people, Noibi said, “Our key effort is to partner with the Telecoms – the MTN and the likes, so that we can subsidise the cost of the devices to the people who cannot afford it. We would like to give away our products.”

Speaking further, he said, “We are opening up our first office hopefully in February 2022 in Nigeria, meanwhile, we are currently based in Toledo Ohio at the University of Toledo

Launchpad Incubation Facility, it is basically a laboratory. Our push to the market involves opening marketing and sales offices first in Lagos.”

For his customers, he said, “I have an encouraging solution; therefore our customers should look forward to an easier time in earning and saving money as well.”

