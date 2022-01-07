Siju Iluyomade’s Passion to Support Humanity Globally Gathers More Momentum at 58

Mary Nnah

Regardless of religion, tribe, and ethnicity, Dr. Siju Iluyomade has continued to give her all to better the life of many, using her Arise Women Foundation to intervene in so many areas of human needs.

Her efforts to empower the less privileged people and support the effort of government in every area of endeavour has been acclaimed to be one of the most outstanding among the lots, who follow the same passion as hers.

This trait of hers, many agreed, resonated to the birth of the Non-Government Organisation (NGO).

Not only that, Siju, as she’s fondly called, is known to have nurtured charitable hopes and determination to help women efficiently thrive in life.

She institutionalised the Handmaidens Women in Leadership Series (HWILS) to build intentional leaders.

While speaking recently during one of her programmes, Dr Siju, who will on January 8, 2022 celebrate her 58th birthday by giving out to the less privileged in parts of the country said, “My dream is to make sure Arise affects every parts of human life globally in terms of health, housing, education, empowerment, farming and many more.

“In the last 14 years, we have achieved so much by putting structures like hospitals, school buildings, computerised libraries and boreholes in communities across the country.”

The Arise COVID-19 Clinic through her initiative has also been activated where Booster and COVID-19 vaccines have been given to people through support from the Lagos State government.

A lawyer of many decades, through her humanitarian work, she has also branded a food basket called ‘Arise Pink Bucket’.

The content includes food items like rice, semo, tomato paste, groundnut which distribution to every local government in Lagos State has already started with Amuwo-Odofin LG.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

