Sale of 2022 UTME/DE Yet to Commence, Says JAMB

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that contrary to speculations and ongoing reports, the board has not commenced the sale of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry forms.

In a statement issued by the board yesterday, it said it has been drawn to the activities of unwholesome elements who had been misleading the public on the purported commencement of the sale of the forms.

The Board said the rumours, which are a calculated attempt by mischief makers for selfish interest, are unnecessary and only in a bid to create panic among prospective candidates for selfish reasons.

It said: “For the avoidance of doubt, any information in circulation purporting to have emanated from the Board to the effect that the sale of the 2022 UTME and DE forms has commenced is not only fraudulent but is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic among prospective candidates for their own selfish ends.

“It should be noted that the commencement of the sale of the Board’s application documents in any given year has never been shrouded in mystery rather it is always a well-publicised undertaking in the print media as well as online and electronic platforms.

“Although the Board has concluded all arrangements to commence the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application documents in due course, it is yet to fix any date for its commencement.

“The public is, therefore, by this notice urged to be mindful of speculators who are in the habit of second-guessing the Board on certain procedural issues with the aim of defrauding hapless candidates.”

It added that the Board wished to inform the public that they would be sufficiently informed of the commencement of the sale of EPINs once approval has been granted by relevant authorities.

Furthermore, the Board stated that the announcement of a suitable date to commence the sale would be accompanied by well-defined information on the procedures for the purchase of the e-pins, creating a profile, and where to go for biometric capturing, among other essential details.

