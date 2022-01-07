Qatar Airways Cargo Wins IATA Award

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has recognised Qatar Airways Cargo for its strict adherence to the highest standards and relevant regulations and has accredited it with CEIV Live Animals certification.

“We are the fourth airline worldwide to become CEIV Live Animals certified, and the first in the Middle East. This certification is testament to the dedication and detail that we put into transporting the many different live animals that are placed in our custody. Whether they are horses, household pets, livestock, or exotic animals transported on our scheduled and charter flights or wild animals being flown under our WeQare Rewildthe Planet initiative, we go beyond the required regulatory standards, to ensure that the animals are given the utmost care and comfort for the entire duration of the journey,” Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways, Guillaume Halleux said.

“The CEIV Live Animals certification depicts that our handling, infrastructure, quality management, and training framework are in line with industry standards. It highlights our compliance with the IATA Live Animal Regulations alongside the Transportation of Wildlife and Animal Welfare (TWAW) Group Policy, and it shows that we have a robust supplier management system in place, allowing our principles to be implemented globally.

Further, it illustrates our commitment to continuously improving industry standards when it comes to the transportation of live animals, and we thank the IATA auditors for their constructive contribution in this regard,” he said.

“Having Qatar Airways, one of the largest transporters of live animals, achieve CEIV Live Animals certification is a significant boost not only for the airline’s customers, who can be confident that their precious cargo will arrive safely, but also the region. We congratulate them on their achievement and their pioneering efforts in the safe transportation of live animals including wild animals through their ‘WeQare’ initiative,” said IATA’s Global Head of Cargo, Brendan Sullivan.

