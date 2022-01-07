Nollywood Actor, Michael Duru in Tears After N5m Gift from Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin

Veteran Nolloywood actor, Michael Duru, who has been battling with an amputated leg due to diabetes has been gifted N5 million by billionaire prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, who is the founder of Christ Mercyland church in Warri.

In what appeared to be an emotional and dramatic moment for the actor, who has been confined in his home town in Anambara state after his doctor insisted that he must be amputated to survive, the prophet’s gesture brought tears of joy to the actor and his wife.

In a video posted on the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation social media page, Michael Duru explained that life has been difficult since he was amputated, adding that he couldn’t afford an artificial leg that he estimated at about N600, 000.

The attention of the man of God was drawn to a video Duru had earlier made on social media regretting his state and seeking for assistance from Nigerians.

The billionaire prophet thereafter sent a delegation to Duru’s home in Anambara to present cash gift of N5 million to the veteran.

The moment left the actors in tear, warranting the gathering of the villagers and well wishers who were rejoicing over the development.

The prophet’s action towards the actor is just one of the regular actions from the cleric.

During the festive season, thousand of families were feted with over N85 million and foodstuff by the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation,

Barely one month ago, Fufeyin provided over N40 million to wives of men of the Nigerian armed forces, who died in service.

He had also assisted Thespian Clem Ohameze with N8Million to offset medical bills.

Last, nearly about N800 billion was said to have to have been released by the cleric as palliative in support of the Federal Government and the masses to assuage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is humanity and worthy of commendations.

