Niger Gov Tasks Security Operatives on Rescue of Kidnapped Chinese Nationals

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has tasked men of the Nigeria Police and those of other security agencies to quickly secure the release of two Chinese nationals kidnapped by bandits at Gusase village near Zungeru in the Wushishi Local Government Area of the state.

The Chinese nationals were working on the laying of electric cables from the new Zungeru Hydro electric dam to Gusase when they were abducted by the bandits who also killed three Nigerians.

In the statement Governor Bello said only a quick rescue of the foreigners will save the multi-billion naira project from being stalled.

Bello said: “The attack is really disturbing as it will caused some set back to the Zungeru dam project which the federal government has been making efforts to complete in record time

“It really saddens my heart to hear about this attack, it is even more worrisome to know that lives of the laborers were involved. This action might negatively affect the completion of the Zungeru dam which is of great significance to the country,” Bello said.

He stressed the need for the security agencies to bring the criminal activities in some parts of the state to the lowest level especially now that the perpetrators have been declared as terrorists by the federal government.

The governor, however, commended the efforts of the security personnel who engaged the terrorists in a gun duel.

“My heart goes to the family of the laborers that were killed and those that were injured” Bello said, before praying for the quick repose of the souls of those that died.

The attack that took place last Tuesday evening four workers were rescued while three among them Chinese nationals were, however, kidnapped by the terrorists and taken into hiding.

