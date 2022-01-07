iREP Returns, Calls for Entry

The iREPRESENT International Documentary Film Festival (iREP) is back for its 2022 edition.

The festival marked last year’s edition in collaboration with Africa World Documentary Film Festival (AWDFF). Held virtually, the 2021 edition was a feast of flicks that traversed four continents, including the premiere of Femi Odugbemi’s documentary film ‘Unmasked: Leadership, Trust and the COVID-19 Pandemic in Nigeria.’

For the 2022 edition scheduled for March 17-20, 2022, the festival will be focusing on the theme ‘Unfiltered: African Stories. Stories from Africa’.

The deadline for entries for the 12th edition ends on January 31, 2022.

