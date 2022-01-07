Ighalo Eager to Play for Eagles at AFCON in Cameroon, Says Eguavoen

Eagles to play Cotonsport in only warm up match this evening

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Interim Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, revealed yesterday that Odion Ighalo is eager to feature at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon despite his Saudi club Al Shabab refusing to release him for the tournament.

THISDAY learnt that Al Shabab is objecting to Ighalo’s involvement at the AFCON 2021 because NFF failed to inform them on time of Nigeria’s desire to field their prized forward in Cameroon. It is also believed that Ighalo’s contract clearly stated that he had retired from international duties with Nigeria.

An official of the club, Majid Al-Marzouki, told Al Arabiya’s In the Goal TV programme yesterday that Ighalo’s letter of invitation did not reach the club within the period specified by FIFA for receiving players’ call-up.

But despite the setback Eguavoen, speaking from Super Eagles camp in Garoua said Ighalo is doing his best to be with the team.

Eguavoen who won the 1994 AFCON with Eagles however confirmed that it would not be possible to replace the former Manchester United forward with Cyriel Dessers as planned.

“We spoke, exchange text messages and from his response, he (Ighalo) is doing everything to come by. I thought of replacing him, I gave a deadline and tried to bring in Nassarawa United striker Silas Nwankwo, a good player no doubt. And also Akinkunmi Amoo but he is not a striker but he can play off strikers. I thought of replacing Ighalo with any of them but what CAF is saying is that it’s only based on injuries or health reasons that he can be replaced,” observed the coach fondly called Cerezo.

Aside Ighalo, the duo of Jamilu Collins and Tyronne Ebuehi who have still not reported in Eagles camp are expected to arrive today.

“Hopefully Tyronne Ebuehi and Jamilu Collins will joins us on Friday (today). “Tyronne is playing tonight (Thursday) and he will be here Friday. Same with Jamilu who will also in Eagles camp by Friday evening.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles had their first training session Thursday at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua venue of the Group D encounter on Tuesday with Eguavoen expressing satisfaction with what he said. Eagles are to play their only warm up match with Cameroon champions Cotonsport this evening.

“First training about an hour 15 minutes, couldn’t do everything we wanted to because of time factor. But however we are very impressed, the field also is very good, environment is good, weather is good and the boys responded very well and we are happy.

